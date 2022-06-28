Breaking and entering
• Kenneth Ray Dale, 26, Cloverdale Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, June 26.
• Patrick L. Baskin, 39, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure occupant and carrying a concealed weapon, June 24.
Assault
• Ted McCall Jr., 26, Garrison Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 26.
• Amesha Johnson, 37, South Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 26.
• Tamoss Lamar McKinnon, 21, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 24.
• Ronny Lee Cade Jr., 31, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, June 24.
• Breianna Speight, 28, E. Swathmore Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 24.
Larceny/Theft
• Heather Heath Hamrick, 31, Spinning Wheel Point, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 23.
• Karmar Zykie Medley, 19, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 23.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Eduardo Bahena-Aguliar, 20, Liberty Drive, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and speeding by exceeding stated speed limit, June 25.
• Deaven Brooks, 44, Sink Farm Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI and possession of a controlled substance Schedule II, June 25.
• Ryan Reece Lamb, 41, Montpelier Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 23.
• Cory Lamar Breeden Jr., 20, W. Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, June 23.
• Davon Markel Jones, 20, Pepperstone Place, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to display registration plate, June 23.
Other charges
• Brieghton Pearce, 26, Deep River Road, High Point, was charged with injuring or tampering with a vehicle, June 23.
• Johnny F. Collins, 69, Sharon Acres Drive, Sophia, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, June 26.
• Oliver Michael Orwig, 18, Legends Way, Crestview Hills, Kentucky, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage and safe movement violation by starting, stopping or turning, June 26.
• George L. Tucker, 78, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device, June 25.
• Bobby James Bates, 58, Pegram Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 25.
• James T. Miller II, 18, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, June 23.
• Ezra Hernandez, 25, Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, June 24.
• Lakevin Doward, 28, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, June 24.
• Robert Mungo, 31, Huffine Mill Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and injury to personal property, June 24.
• Christopher Rodney Hopper, 51, Wendell Avenue, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, June 23.
• Justin Lee Spence, 35, Clifton Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, June 23.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the circumstances of a fraud reported by a resident of Idol Street, June 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.