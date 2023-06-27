Assault
• Miguel Angel Gargia, 24, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree forcible sex offense, June 23.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
• Miguel Angel Gargia, 24, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree forcible sex offense, June 23.
• Jorge Alberto Ortiz, 41, Bernhardt Way, Bexar, was charged with impaired driving, June 25.
• Christopher Paul Hale, 37, Liberty Place, Archdale, was charged with impaired driving, driving while license was suspended or revoked and making an improper turn, June 23.
• Jasmine Nicole Weeks, 30, Day Break Drive, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 22.
• Christopher David Darden, 38, Kelso Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, June 23.
• Gavino Perez-Hernandez, 29, Martin Luther King Drive, Thomasville, was charged with transferring a price tag from goods to other goods, June 23.
• Kahleel Tyreek Waheed, 19, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents or other and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, June 23.
• Timothy James Fields, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 25.
• Terry Campbell, 49, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 22.
• India Palshett Abney, 30, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, June 25.
• Alaa Omar Hmeidan, 39, Wellingham Lane, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, June 24.
• Anthony Rayshawn McLendon, 33, Welch Drive, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and impeding traffic by standing, sitting or lying on a highway or street, June 24.
• Keanu Jaheim Stover, 22, Snider Street, was charged with violating a release order, June 24.
• Ronnie Wayne Avent, 38, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with failing to notify a change of address by sex offender, June 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.