Assault
• Casper Johnson III, 53, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, June 22.
• Aloeia Manza, 49, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a minor under 12 years old and second-degree trespass, June 22.
• Jerry Wayne Walker, 73, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 21.
• Brianna Steele, 19, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, June 21.
• Audra Lynn Tennyson, 48, Castle Way, Colfax, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 18.
• Brenda Joy Mosley, 65, Futrelle Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 20.
• Shelly Rae Baldwin, 60, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 20.
• Sheroz Khan, 31, Delk Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, June 17.
Larceny/Theft
• Jennifer Cagle, 41, Whites Memorial Road, Franklinville, was charged with habitual larceny, June 22.
• Evan Dale Parrish, 55, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 22.
• Shaakira Price, 31, Hackberry Grove Circle, Charlotte, was charged with larceny, June 18.
• Keanu Stover, 21, Snider Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, June 17.
• Amber Routh, 29, Holder Inman Road, Randleman, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and transferring price tag from goods to other goods, June 18.
• Jessica Ann Ashburn, 36, Broken Oak Road, Trinity, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny, uttering a forged instrument and identity theft, June 17.
• Thomas Robert Smith, 60, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 16.
• Emily Jean Richardson, 33, Peebles Drive, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, June 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kariq Steele, 21, Hoover Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to stop at a stop light, June 22.
• Johnathan Shaver, 27, Muddy Creek Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, June 22.
• Renard Donnell Hagood, 24, Kroll Lane, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to appear, June 17.
• George Leonard Nilsen III, 35, Toms Creek Church Road, Denton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended/revoked, June 17.
• Christopher Todd Howard, 53, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, buy/sell/possess property with altered serial number, and possession of firearms by a felon, June 15.
• Rudolph McCurdy III, 52, Whitsett Street, Burlington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding, June 15.
Other charges
• Jose Leon-Rodriguez, 48, Nance Avenue, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, June 22.
• Nelson Peguese Jr., 32, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, June 22.
• Sarina Lewis, 29, Sharon Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of cyberstalking and injury to personal property, June 22.
• Jeremy Daniel Johnson, 33, Colette Street, Trinity, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 22.
• Loganne Leanne Johnson, 29, Colette Street, Trinity, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 22.
• Jaylen Lanier, 20, N. Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle, June 17.
• Alma Alberto-Toledo, 25, Morris Farm Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 16.
• Roniqua Bryant, 31, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 20.
• Kristin Rader, 26, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 18.
• James Michael Phillips Sr., 49, Sadler Court, High Point, was charged with concealing or failure to notify of a death of a person and felony failure to appear, June 15.
Incidents
• Police went to a commercial office on S. Main Street to investigate a report of a burglary, but it instead turned out to be a property dispute between the business owner and the new property owner. Officers determined that the new property owner had legal control of the property and asked the business owner to leave. The business owner did not leave and was charged with second-degree trespass, June 22.
• Police assisted a man who lost a $600 iPhone at a local Walmart, June 22.
