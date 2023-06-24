Assault
• Tiairra Lenise West, 25, Hyde Place Circle, Kernersville, was charged with affray or simple assault, common law robbery and felony conspiracy, June 21.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 4:56 am
• Timothy Justin Fishel, 27, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and a parole violation, June 21.
• Cierra Monique Tatum, 28, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with felony child abuse, June 21.
Breaking and entering
• Maurice Levon McBride, 23, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, felony child abuse and larceny after breaking and entering, June 21.
• Elise Marie Stovall, 21, South Street, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, June 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Cheryl Renee Schaffer, 43, Reid Street, Thomasville, was charged with habitual larceny and second-degree trespass, June 21.
• Thomas Robert Smith, 61, Uwharrie Road, Archdale, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, June 21.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Sergio Palacios-Hernandez, 43, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, June 21.
• Roderick Darnell Miller, 50, Tennessee Road, Durham, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, having an expired registration and driving while license suspended or revoked, June 21.
Other charges
• Noree Leshwan Staton, 19, Elmhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage, June 21.
• Brian Dennis Bailey, 34, Edmondson Place, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 21.
• Joshua Matthew Zeigler, 48, Fisher Street, Burlington, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 21.
• Sieddha Breeden, 33, South Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 21.
• Baptisha Bonham, 37, Northpoint Avenue, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 21.
