Assault
• Wilbert McLaughlin, 65, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 20.
• Denis Opiyo, 34, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 20.
• Miguel V. Gomez, 36, Valley Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 17.
• Brian Michael Bourn, 39, Cross Creek Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, June 20.
• Nigel Dontray Pegues, 28, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, June 15.
• Anthony Contreras-Cuevas, 25, Westover Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 15.
• Eli Chapan-Toto, 32, W. Moore Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 15.
Breaking and entering
• Mark A. Parrish, 51, National Highway, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering and larceny, June 20.
Larceny/Theft
• Melissa Houle, 34, Futrelle Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 21.
• Matthew L. Ilderton, 39, Glenstone Trail, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, June 16.
• Jose Meza Aranda, 33, North Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with larceny, June 17.
• Alexandra Mattson, 27, Hasty School Road, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny, June 20.
• Adam M. Gallimore, 39, Cornell Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of habitual larceny and second-degree trespass, June 16.
• Christopher S. Blakely, 51, Surrett Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of habitual larceny and second-degree trespass, June 20.
• Anthony Lee McCombs Jr., 27, Wise Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny, taking or obtaining by a financial card transaction and credit card fraud, June 16.
• Stephanie M. Johnston, 54, Archdale Road, Archdale, was charged with one count each of larceny and second-degree trespass, June 20.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Keith J. McDougald, 45, Bradshaw Street, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, June 20.
• Jordan K. Turner, 19, Land Grove Drive, Kernersville, was charged with one count each of provisional licensee driving after consuming, impaired driving and personal injury by vehicle, June 16.
• Pamela Crowell, 38, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, June 18.
• Kristopher Hutchins, 33, Bethel Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, June 17.
• Jeffrey Julian, 45, Kings Ridge Road, Randleman, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 16.
• Daniel Michael Bowers, 41, Hagan Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, improper or false vehicle registration, vehicle inspection infraction/criminal violation and operating a vehicle on a highway without registration, June 20.
• Shanquel Dronshay Spellman, 30, Crape Myrtle Circle, Browns Summit, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespassing, June 20.
• Andrew Logan McKinney, 22, Knollwood Drive, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 19.
Other charges
• Sieddha Breeden, 32, South Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 21.
• Stacy S. Flowers, 51, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, June 21.
• Timothy Joe Johnson, 63, Lassiter Drive, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, June 20.
• Uralater Matthews, 29, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, June 17.
• Bryan Peguese, 39, Valleywood Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and hit-and-run property damage, June 20.
• Tamontrez Collins, 29, Arch Street, New Britain, Connecticut, was charged with felony accessory after the fact, June 16.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the siphoning of $30 worth of gasoline from a Chevrolet Silverado parked at a business on Piedmont Parkway, June 21.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Chevrolet Astro van that had its tires slashed along Bailey Circle, June 21.
• Police are looking for the owner of a wallet found in the parking lot of the Food Lion supermarket on Lexington Avenue, June 21.
• Police are investigating someone who defrauded a woman who lives on Cranberry Ridge Drive by giving her a fake check, June 21.
• Police are seeking whoever stole $300 worth of yard equipment from the unlocked basement of a residence on Fairfield Road, June 21.
• Police who were investigating a report of a burglary at a residence on Woodvalley Court found drug paraphernalia, such as bongs and pipes, and seized the items, June 19.
• Police are investigating a report of a woman bitten by a dog while walking near the intersection of Lindale Drive and Summit Road, June 18.
• Police found crack cocaine and a digital scale in a vehicle along Brentwood Street, June 16.
• Police are investigating a dog that bit another dog along Mayview Avenue, June 18.
• Police assisted a man who lost his passport, June 16.
• Police are investigating a fight between two people at a residence on Richardson Avenue in which one reportedly hit the other person several times with a mop, June 19.
• Police are searching for the owner of a wallet turned in at the High Point Fire Department fire station on S. Elm Street, June 19.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Westchester Drive. The person was revived and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center for treatment, June 19.
• Police are investigating an attempted break-in and burglary at a residence on Shadow Valley Road, June 19.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter from a Ford Excursion along Wynnewood Avenue, June 20.
