Assault
Brandon Lee Evans, 29, Kersey Valley Road, Archdale, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, June 20.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain likely. High 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 22, 2023 @ 4:23 am
Brandon Lee Evans, 29, Kersey Valley Road, Archdale, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, June 20.
Steven George Renaud, 60, Holt Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female, June 20.
Ira Dale Clodfelter, 38, Coltrane Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, June 16.
Sierra Welch, 23, James Road, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 16.
Dinaro Devon Thompson, 32, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, larceny and vandalism to real property with wilful and wanton injury, June 16.
Joshua Eric Matulvic, 42, Kernersville Road, Stokesdale, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, June 20.
Markas Lamone Holland, 52, Chambers Street, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny, June 20.
Tyanna Craft, 22, Ernest Street, High Point, was charged with embezzlement of property received by virtue of office or employment, June 18.
Sebastian Lee Mitchell, 20, Hunter Street, Thomasville, was charged with concealment of merchandise and contributing to delinquency and neglect by parents and others, June 16.
Jason D. Ratliff Jr., 19, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 20.
Kquashowne Clark, 26, Rosecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 20.
Aaron Moschell Stafford, 37, Guilford Road, Jamestown, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 16.
Monica Dewynn Chambers, 37, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 19.
Rodney Keith Rainey, 61, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with violation of a release order, June 18.
La Rosco Smith Sr., 61, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 19.
Daniel Lee Bailes-Overcash, 26, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, indecent exposure and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 16.
Melissa Ann Dunlap, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 18.
Joshua Matthew Zeigler, 48, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 18.
Amy Crawford Garrett, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 16.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.