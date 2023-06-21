Assault
• Quoc Toan Nguyen, 36, Abbeywood Drive, Jamestown, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and interfering with emergency communications, June 19.
• Ciara Monique Grace, 22, Asheboro Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and hit-and-run injury, June 18.
• Ahmod Tae Person, 23, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 19.
• Keith Lovone Brantley, 55, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 16.
Breaking and entering
• Lateisha Bonae Mock, 28, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, affray or simple assault and communicating threats, June 19.
Larceny/Theft
• Robert Lewis Givens, 45, Harvey Road, Jamestown, was charged with transferring price tag from goods onto other goods, June 16.
• Jamey Keith Walker, 28, homeless, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, June 17.
• Rashawn Maurice Ingram, 35, Finsbury Lane, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, June 16.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Morgan Raquel Billie, 26, Griffith Street, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 17.
• Antwaun Morgan-Chrismon, 34, Triangle Lake Road, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, June 17.
• Porsha Latoya Brown, 32, Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, was charged with impaired driving, general misdemeanor child abuse and driving while license suspended or revoked, June 16.
Other charges
• Khyia M. Caldwell, 27, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with first-degree felony arson and felony burning of personal property, June 18.
• Cedric Dwayne McManus, 41, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with prohibited weapons possession by a felon, June 16.
• Muneeb Hussain, 36, Hall Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 19.
• Heather Jane Stockinger, 42, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with failure to give information after a crash, June 18.
• Jim Richard Vanhoy, 44, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, June 19.
• Dakota Nash Nelson, 21, Hockett Country Lane, Pleasant Garden, was charged with hit and run property damage, June 19.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Caudill Place after a report of a domestic disturbance involving a mother and son, June 18.
