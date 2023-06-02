Assault
• Fontella Rebecca Nelson, 53, Cable Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 31.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
• Fontella Rebecca Nelson, 53, Cable Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 31.
• Sharrone Evette Nelson, 45, Even Oaks Place, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 31.
• Amber Michelle Roach, 27, Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery or simple assault and hit-and-run with property damage, May 31.
• Crystal Michelle Zimmerman, 48, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 31.
• Brandon Lee Wagner, 21, Boles Avenue, HIgh Point, was charged with assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 30.
• Xavier Trouman Martin Jr., 22, Russell Terrace, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to manufacture and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, May 31.
• Orville Lee Rathbone, 52, Mill Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, May 30.
• Michael Lee Kennedy, 42, Clodfelter Trail, Randleman, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, May 31.
• Talica Iman Medley, 26, Charlotte Avenue, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, breaking and entering into a building and hit-and-run property damage, May 31.
• Rickey Dean Prevette, 64, Beddington Street, High Point, was charged with prohibited possession of firearms by a felon, May 31.
• Jahquez Lamont Ray, 21, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and driving while license was suspended or revoked, May 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.