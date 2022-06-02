Assault
• Robin Sherrill Byers, 63, Robin Hood Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, May 31.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Braydon Dunn, 21, Knollcrest Hill Lane, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, May 29.
• Lee Gusta Alston, 41, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, May 29.
• Ali Y. Khdier, 19, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and reckless driving, May 28.
• Jermaine D. Welch, 26, Abbotts Creek Church Road, Kernersville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 28.
• Abigail Duran, 24, Rayle Farm Road, Pleasant Garden, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 26.
• Kendra Markham, 42, Tarrant Trace Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, May 29.
• Joshua S. Mabe, 31, Rosemary Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving after having consumed a sufficient amount of alcohol, May 29.
• Michael S. Beaver, 31, Morse Street, Mocksville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, May 28.
• Keith Caddell, 46, Springfield Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation, May 27.
• Cynthia McLain Everhart, 62, York Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and impaired driving, May 28.
• Terry Wayne Collier, 64, Stoneybrook Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to appear, May 30.
Larceny/Theft
• Nikki Lynn Rogers, 6, Liberty Road, Archdale, was charged with larceny and failure to appear, May 31.
Other charges
• Rolando Garcia, 35, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, May 30.
• Brandi Michelle Shambley, 37, Davis Country Road, Randleman, was charged with second-degree trespassing, May 30.
Incidents
• Report of larceny in the 1700 block of W. English Road where two suspects stole a mobile phone during a Facebook Marketplace transaction, May 31.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 2900 block of N.C. 68 where a woman said her vehicle was backed into at the gas pumps. The driver who backed into her exchanged information with her but left the scene afterward, May 31.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1300 block of Guilford College Road where a woman said she was driving northbound when a gray Honda sedan driven by a female came into her lane and sideswiped her vehicle and refused to stop. The victim’s vehicle suffered minor damage and the victim was able to take a photo of the suspect vehicle and tag, which had a Greensboro registration, May 31.
• Report of vandalism in the 1500 block of Darden Street where a woman said someone broke two windows at her home, May 31.
