Assault
• Trumaine Alexander Partee, 39, Burgess Street, Lexington, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, June 15.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Donald Lee Tincher III, 31, US Highway 220, Asheboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 15.
• Charles David Lackland, 47, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with eluding arrest and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 14.
Larceny/Theft
• Alvania Boone Jr., 43, Lazy Lane, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods and prohibited possession of firearms by a felon, June 15.
• Hakeem Antwon Jayvonte Davis, 27, Cherrybrook Drive, Jamestown, was charged with felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, June 15.
Other charges
• Lemesha Imani Gainey, 25, Macedonia Way, High Point, was charged with a temporary custody order, June 16.
• Jacob Faron Beasley, 29, Old Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with a hit-and-run with property damage and driving with a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired registration, June 15.
• Ciara Monique Grace, 22, Asheboro Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving without an operator license,June 15.
• Antonio Lakeith Graves Sr., 41, Gavin Drive, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, June 15.
• Devin Leeshawn Robinson, 34, Bellevue Drive, High Point, was charged with driving while his license was suspended or revoked and a hit-and-run with property damage, June 15.
