Assault
• Anthony Contreras-Cuevas, 25, Westover Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 15.
• Eli Chapan-Toto, 32, Moore Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and assault inflicting serious injury, June 15.
Larceny/Theft
• Emily Richardson, 33, Peebles Drive, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, June 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Eric Conan Lockhart, 39, Stratford Road, Archdale, was charged with manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance, possessing stolen goods and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, June 14.
• Rudolph McCurdy III, 52, Whitsett Street, Burlington, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding, June 15.
Other charges
• James Michael Phillips Sr., 49, Sadler Court, High Point, was charged with felony concealing or failing to notify the death of a person, June 15.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Lexus ES350 from the parking lot of a business on N. Main Street, June 15.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose in the restroom of a business on Wendover Avenue. He was revived with Narcan and refused further medical treatment, June 15.
• Police recovered a Ford Fiesta from along Franklin Avenue that was reported stolen from a pizza business in Greensboro, June 15.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a residence on Cable Street, June 15.
