Assault
• Samantha Marie Calloway, 37, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 14.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Samantha Marie Calloway, 37, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 14.
• Regina Angelica Rogers, 33, Crowne Lane Circle, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 14.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Christopher Martin Owen, 27, Osage Road, Stokesdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, June 14.
Other charges
• Ladarrius Trevon Easterling, 25, Norton Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, June 14.
• Brendan Lamar Johnson, 36, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 14.
• Dondre Rashid J. Lindsey, 30, Dallas Avenue, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct disturbing the peace, June 14.
• Joshua Matthew Zeigler, 48, Linwood, Greensboro, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, June 14.
Incidents
• Police went to the 900 block of Charlotte Avenue after a report of a domestic disturbance, June 14.
• Police went to the 1700 block of Abberton Way, where a person damaged the door of a silver 2017 Nissan Sentra, June 14.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.