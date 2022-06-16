Breaking and entering
• Luis Gonzalez, 28, Peachtree Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, June 14.
• John Holdaway, 58, Millsaps Road, Statesville, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and second-degree trespass, June 14.
Assault
• Ricky M. Burns III, 19, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of assault on a law enforcement officer, malicious conduct by prisoner, possession of marijuana, parole violation and two counts of prohibited firearms possession by a felon, June 14.
• Brandon Wells, 48, Chas Court, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 14.
Larceny/Theft
• Ricky Spencer, 42, Poole Road, Archdale, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, June 14.
• Tiffany Catoe, 34, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Gregory C. Baskins Jr., 28, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked, June 14.
• Jabriel Turner, 25, Shadybrook Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, June 14.
Other charges
• Eric Lockhart, 39, Stratford Road, Archdale, was charged with three counts of a probation violation, June 14.
• Brittany Gainey, 31, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with violation of a release order in the presence of police officers, June 14.
• Debbie Ann White, 55, Randall Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 14.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of about $30,000 worth of goods from a house on Fairport Court, including high-end purses, clothing, furs and sunglasses. The thieves broke a window to enter the house, June 10.
• Police went to a residence on Lardner Court after a report of a domestic dispute, forcible entry and vandalism, June 14.
• Police are investigating a report that a women’s debit card was used fraudulently at a business on N.C. 68 and a business on N. Main Street for purchases totaling $250, June 14.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a Honda Civic along Red Cedar Road outside a residence. A wallet and debit card were stolen, June 14.
• Police are investigating a report that a woman on Bayswater Drive was bilked out of $798, June 14.
• Police are investigating a report that a business on Eastchester Drive was defrauded of $2,238, June 14.
• Police took possession of unwanted ammunition turned in by a man on Ferndale Boulevard, June 14.
• Police received a revolver found by a man along Riverdale Road, June 14.
