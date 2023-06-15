Assault
• Abdullah Muiz Kindle, 36, E. Grimes Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, June 13.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Amy Crawford Garrett, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with consumption of alcohol at an off-premises establishment and second-degree trespass, June 13.
• Raquan Jamez Pegues, 25, Yale Court, High Point, was charged with two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II substance and prohibited possession of firearms by a felon, June 12.
Larceny/Theft
• Mickel Tylar Smith, 30, Manley Street, High Point, was charged with larceny and possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, June 13.
Other charges
• Salome Solomon Benthall, 56, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, June 13.
• Rachel Denise Jones, 32, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 13.
• Vinnii Jahliikah Aanes Kindle, 29, Fern Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property, June 13.
• Jairo Pulido, 20, Cashatt Road, Trinity, was charged with injury to personal property, June 13.
• Kenny Ray Hough Jr., 32, E. Cone Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with prohibited possession of firearms by a felon and driving while his license was suspended or revoked, June 12.
• Jeffray Napoleon McCullough, 61, Southpark Drive, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, June 12.
• Henry Lee Williams Jr., 62, Filbert Place, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 12.
Incidents
• Police went to the 600 block of Manley Street, where a previous tenant had broken into one of a landlord’s properties, June 13.
• Police went to the 3700 block of Eskdale Drive, where a 61-year-old woman was found dead in her home. No foul play was suspected, June 13.
• Police went to the 400 block of Lexington Avenue and Emerywood Drive, where a vehicle hit a fire hydrant, June 13.
• Police went to the High Point Public Library, where someone reported about $320 worth of items being stolen, including a computer, telephone and identity documents, June 13.
• Police went to the 1200 block of N. Hamilton Street after a report of a drug overdose. Officers administered Narcan, and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment, June 13.
• Police went to the 1200 block of E. Fairfield Road, where a blue 2017 Chevrolet Trax was stolen, June 13.
