Breaking and entering
• Jefferson Baldwin Jr., 61, Stoneybrook Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, June 13.
Assault
• Antonio Cureton, 41, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 13.
• Gabrum Baker, 35, Ingleside Drive s, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Joshua L. Williams, 27, Daveler Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 13.
• Kyron Hoke, 29, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 13.
• Tabitha Hester, 42, Hasty Hill Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, June 13.
• Erica Holbrook, 41, Trotter Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, June 13.
Other charges
• Asha Hunter, 33, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 13.
• Bradley Elton Jenkins, 29, S. Downing Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing and two counts of failure to appear, June 13.
• Thomas Robert Smith, 60, Hilltop Avenue, Trinity, was charged with second-degree trespassing, June 13.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a theft of a firearm worth $650 from an Acura that was parked at a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, June 13.
• Police are investigating an attempted break-in to a residence on Ward Avenue, June 13.
