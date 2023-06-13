Assault
• Andrea Lenise Carraway, 27, Crossing Way, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 12.
• Melinda Hughes Gentry, 60, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault and battery or simple assault, June 12.
• Cavassa Jemez Harris, 46, East Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement, probation or parole officer, June 12.
• Lavonda Michelle Ledwell, 42, N. Church Street, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault and communicating threats, June 12.
• Morgan Ciarra McLendon, 23, Archer Glen Court, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 12.
• Brandaisha Tayla Moore, 26, Gordon Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and affray or simple assault, June 12.
• Kenneth Wayne Nelson, 62, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, June 12.
• Niesha Kadaysha Wall, 30, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery or simple assault, June 12.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Danesha Lashay Cox, 24, Berkley Hall Manor, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, June 12.
Larceny/Theft
• Erica Rene Alston, 37, Camden Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 12.
• Siarra Nicole Walker, 21, Arcaro Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of felony embezzlement of property received by virtue of office or employment, June 11.
Other charges
• Cynthia Marie Douglas, 56, Winborne Lane, Greensboro, was charged with communicating threats and contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents or other, June 12.
• Cody Tyrikus Lily-McIntyre, 30, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, June 12.
Incidents
• Police went to the 900 block of E. Commerce Avenue, where a woman slashed a right rear tire of a 2016 Nissan Altima and wrote in what appeared to be in eyeliner, “Sexy caddie, love you forever,” on the front driver’s window, June 12. The woman also left several kiss imprints in pink lipstick on the window.
• Police went to the 1800 block of W. Market Center Drive, where a man showed multiple signs of an overdose, June 12.
• Police went to the 2500 block of Ambassador Court, where a 2017 Nissan Sentra’s tires had been slashed, June 12.
• Police went to the 2800 block of S. Main Street after a 2013 Honda Accord was dented by an unknown vehicle, June 12.
