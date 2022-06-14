Breaking and entering
• Joseph D. Lackey, 22, Holliman Street, Thomasville, was charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure occupant, June 8.
Assault
• Tamara Harbinson, 35, Stoneycreek Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and injury to personal property, June 12.
• Luis Hernandez, 33, Friends Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, June 12.
• Monzerad Creary, 22, Gatewood Avenue, High Point, was charged with using the telephone to threaten bodily harm, June 11.
• Jerry Lee Spring, 52, South Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of violating the Domestic Violence Act and violation of a release order in the presence of officers, June 9.
• Ibn Wahid Jackson, 41, Willow Place, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, June 8.
• Joshua Lee Spears, 28, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats, June 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Brian Lee Schlimmer, 56, Styers Ferry Road, Clemmons, was charged with one count each of larceny, aggressive driving, failure to stop for a siren, removal or larceny of an inventory or anti-theft device, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 11.
• Yasmina Siraj, 38, Abberton Way, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny of a firearm, prohibited weapons possession by a firearm and felony conspiracy, June 8.
• Michael D. Dudley, 41, Mendenhall Street, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, June 8.
• John McGee, 28, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and injury to personal property, June 8.
• Zachary Kilby, 24, Troy Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of larceny, possession of counterfeit currency, instruments or checks and possession of stolen goods, June 11.
• Tyler L. Foster, 33, McGuinn Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny and a probation violation, June 10.
• Timothy Ray Baker, 41, Tony Lee Drive, East Bend, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, June 10.
• Janella Baker, 39, Tony Lee Drive, East Bend, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, June 10.
• Dustin Lee Robertson, 35, Boylston Road, Colfax, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, June 8.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Hillary Anthony Taylor, 38, Pine Forest Drive, Mableton, Georgia, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, June 8.
• James G. Hall, 59, Goldfinch Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, June 12.
• Denium Donnell, 18, Tuskegee Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 11.
• Amanda Kintner, 41, Welborn Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia or equipment, June 11.
• Patsy Lynn Lennon, 53, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and second-degree trespass, June 11.
• Lechez Patterson, 39, Penry Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of being intoxicated and disruptive and injury to personal property, June 11.
• Travis W. Squires, 33, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, June 9.
• Patrick Cameron, 38, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 9.
• Jalil Mackall, 30, White Drive, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 8.
Other charges
• Randy Dean Simmons, 58, Fowler Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 12.
• Christopher Whitmore, 53, State Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 12.
• Samuel Curbeam, 61, Academy Street, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, June 12.
• Elijah Sutton, 25, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of first-degree trespass and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 12.
• Aroldo Quintania, 43, Langford Avenue, High Point, was charged with intimidating or interfering with witnesses, June 11.
• Deshoyn L. Clark, 46, Dallas Avenue, High Point, was charged with contributing to delinquency and neglect by parents or others, June 11.
• Lajayla Cobb, 19, Bailey Circle, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, June 11.
• Ashley N. Battle, 35, Pemberton Way, High Point, was charged with one count each of contributing to delinquency and neglect by parents or others and having a child under 12 years old in the open bed area of a vehicle, June 11.
• Evan D. Parrish, 55, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, June 9.
• Bobby Ray Henderson, 70, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, June 8.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, June 8.
• Joe Lewis Campbell Jr., 49, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, June 10.
• Justin Taylor Haynes, 33, Braddock Road, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing and failure to appear, June 10.
• Kristi Gail Rhom, 45, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, June 11.
Incidents
• A Good Samaritan turned in a wallet, financial cards and money found at the post office on Green Drive, June 12.
• Police are investigating a dog bite reported at an animal hospital on Eastchester Drive. The officer spoke with the victim, picked up the dog and verified the owner. The dog was taken to Guilford County Animal Shelter, June 8.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose of a woman at a hotel on N. Main Street. The woman was revived with Narcan and refused further medical treatment, June 12.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter off a Dodge Dakota on the grounds of a ministry on Gaines Avenue, June 10.
• Police are investigating the attempted theft of diesel fuel from tractor-trailers at a business on Brevard Road, June 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.