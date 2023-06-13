Assault
• Jayesh Keshavlal Patel, 42, Fountain Village Lane, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, June 11.
• Elizabeth Ann Bonkoski, 55, Williford Court, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 10.
• Lonnelle Sherri Little, 36, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, June 10.
• Jackie Carlton May, 66, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 10.
• Wilmer Mendez-Alvarez, 37, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and two counts of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, June 10.
• Kelly Eugene Staton, 52, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 10.
• Jessica Rocio Temich, 24, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 10.
• Carlos Ernest Temich-Malaga, 28, Coltrane Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, June 10.
• Cavassa Jemez Harris, 46, East Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement, probation or parole officer, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, impaired driving, having a prohibited open container, driving while license revoked and improper lane change, June 9.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Javier Nehemiah Osorio, 18, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, failure to reduce speeding to avoid an accident and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, June 11.
• Henry Matthew Ross II, 22, Hornaday Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 12.
• Jerry Leon Blackwell Jr., 63, Evergreen Drive, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, June 9.
• Johnny Everett Bullard, 67, Powhatan Avenue, Asheboro, was charged with possessing or consuming alcohol not in its original container in the passenger area of a vehicle, second-degree trespass and driving while license revoked, June 9.
• Timothy Tyrall Perkins, 34, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 9.
• Darren Timothy Wilks, 36, Woodvalley Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, June 9.
Larceny
• Acey Junior Braddy, 30, Woodruff Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 11.
• Derek Juan Williams, 61, Wendell Avenue, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, June 11.
• Bruce Anthony Blackwell Jr., homeless, Greensboro, was charged with habitual larceny, June 9.
• Kevin Eugene Pressley, 48, Daniel Paul Drive, Archdale, was charged with three counts of felony larceny and two counts of larceny of motor fuel, June 9.
• Darian-Lee Young, 29, homeless, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, June 9.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a black lawn mower in the 200 block of Grand Street, June 11.
• Police went to the 100 block of Hartley Drive after a report of a domestic disturbance, June 11.
• Police are looking for three women who left a nail salon in the 1600 block of Westchester Drive without paying for its services, June 11.
• Police are investigating a hit-and-run in the 700 block of N. Lindsay Street, where a vehicle hit a white Subaru Outback, June 11.
• Police are investigating a burglary in the 2600 block of Plaza Court, where a man broke into the cash register but was unsuccessful in taking anything, June 11.
• Police are investigating a residential burglary at High Point University in the 1200 block of McCain Place, June 11.
• Police are investigating the theft of a trailer containing about $1,000 worth of fencing equipment in the 800 block of Nance Avenue, June 11.
• Police went to the 3000 block of Fountain Village Lane after a report of a domestic disturbance, June 9.
Other charges
• Kendra Ronnika Ezekiel-Goss, 35, Kent Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of injury to personal property and one count of domestic criminal trespass, June 11.
• Charity Dearriel Nelson, 30, Alpha Street, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, June 10.
