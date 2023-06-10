Assault
• Ashanti Evette Peguese, 20, Apex Place, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 8.
• Franklin Ramsey Reyes, 21, Middlewood Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, June 8.
• Jalen Jaqua Wright, 23, Delaware Place, High Point, was charged with false imprisonment common law, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, battery of an unborn child, assault on a female by male over 18 years of age assault on a minor under 12, communicating threats and interfering with emergency communication, June 8.
• Quenalin Lamorris Baldwin, 39, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 6.
Alcohol/Drugs
• James Wesley Morehead Cook, 64, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, failure to give information or aid personal injury and driving while license revoked, June 9.
• Demetrius Lennard Brown Jr., 31, Adams Street, was charged with assault on a government official, four counts of trafficking methamphetamines, one count of conspiracy to commit drug offense, one count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, one count of selling or delivering a Schedule I controlled substance, one count of speeding to elude arrest and one count of a hit-and-run inquiry, June 8.
• Sarah Elizabeth Kitchens, 20, Shuler Road, Bryson City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, June 8.
• Ronald Wayne Macon Sr., 53, Pliney Farlow Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 8.
• Ronisha Symone Reaves, 30, Old Coach Road, Charlotte, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving with an expired registration, June 8.
• Courteny Renee Yarborough, 30, High Point Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 8.
• Shelly Raie Baldwin, 61, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 7.
• Evin Bunly, 19, Hiptop Drive, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, June 7.
• James Wendell Moss, 53, Broken Oak Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and habitual larceny, June 7.
• Torrey Terrill Miller, 39, Cliffside Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, June 6.
Other charges
• Adetokunbo Samuel Ayenumelo, 36, Cottage Place, Greensboro, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, June 8.
• Christopher Scott Fox, 57, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 8.
• Billy Ernest Jones, 33, E. Bailey Street, Sheboro, was charged with violating probation, June 8.
• Dulane Thomas Spruill, 50, Happy Hill Road, Kernsersville, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, having a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired registration and with an improper turn, June 8.
• James Edward Mack II, 36, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, June 7.
• Sarah Ashley May, 35, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 7.
• Christopher Lavar Wright, 21, Timber Creek Lane, Thomasville, was charged with injury to personal property, June 7.
• Lashanta Centrell Bailey, 32, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with trespassing on a school bus after being forbidden, June 6.
• Jonari Cordell Johnson, 20, Martin Luther King, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, June 6.
Incidents
• Police stopped a driver fleeing from a hit-and-run in the 500 block of Cable Street, June 8.
• Police went to the 4800 block of Piedmont Parkway and James Crossing Drive, where a 2017 blue Hyundai Sonata reportedly hit a 2010 silver Infinity and drove away, June 8.
• Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run at the 1700 block of S. Main Street and University Parkway, where a silver Toyota sideswiped a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla, June 8.
