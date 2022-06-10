Assault
• Bruno Kalunga, 41, Dovershire Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, June 6.
• Christopher R. Richards, 34, Lindsay Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female and communicating threats, June 6.
• Michael Brown Jr., 27, Banbridge Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Samrawt Atsibeha, 30, Greenbriar Road, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, June 7.
• Ryan S. Carr, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, June 7.
• James E. Whitaker, 57, Ball Park Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of shoplifting and obtaining goods by false pretenses, June 6.
• Tanaia Brown, 36, Friendly Avenue, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, June 6.
• Andrew Chauncey, 27, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of shoplifting and second-degree trespass, June 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Robert L. Williams, 41, Beddington Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, June 7.
• Faith N. Hope, 21, Glenstone Trail, High Point, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, June 7.
• Robert Bolton, 24, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, June 7.
• James Maturo III, Oak Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, June 7.
• Thomas Leon Gibson, 51, Hopedale Street, Lexington, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked, June 6.
Other charges
• Treveon Wallace, 29, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, June 7.
• Derek Alvin Fogle, 31, Craig Point, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, June 7.
• Marvin J. Bridges, 56, Creekview Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of failure to report an accident, reckless driving and having an expired registration, June 6.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a drug overdose death at a residence on Carolina Street. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. When officers arrived the person who overdosed was in a bathroom of the residence and roommates were performing chest compressions to try to revive the person, June 7.
• Police are investigating a stabbing. Officers interviewed the victim while the person was being treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, June 6.
• Police are investigating $12,000 in fraudulent checks given to a business on Martin Luther King Drive, June 7.
• Police are investigating the theft of a scooter worth $600 from a parking area along Centennial Street, June 6.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Plaza Lane. The man was revived with Narcan and taken to an area hospital for treatment, June 6.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Hyundai Sonata from outside a residence along Castle Gate Court, June 6.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Edgeworth Street. The back door was kicked in, June 6.
• Police are investigating an online scam on Facebook Marketplace in which a resident of Mary Lee Way lost $500, June 6.
