Assault
• Ryan Matthew Atwater, 20, Druid Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, May 30.
• Jeremy Gerald Gibson, 33, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age and obtaining property by false pretenses, May 29.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Brittany Faye Harmon, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun and prohibited possession of firearms by a felon, May 31.
• Alfred Armstrong, 64, S Elm Street, High Point, was charged with consuming alcohol while on city property, May 30.
• Stevenson Blassingame, 47, N Centennial Street, High Point, waes charged with consuming alcohol while on city property, May 30.
• Alvania Boone Jr., 43, Lazy Lane, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 30.
• Joshua Kyle Schroll, 29, Mayview Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and failure to comply with limitations, May 30.
Larceny/Theft
• Ronald Brandon-Lee Golden, 28, Old Thomasville Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, May 30.
• Benjamin William Jeffries, 62, Sedgehill Court, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, May 30.
Other charges
• Thomas Lee Dickens III, 42, Westover Driver, High Point, was charged with recreational fishing without a license, May 30.
• Isidro Lorenzo Hernandez, 35, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with recreational fishing without a license, May 30.
• Izaiah Anthony Lozano, 21, Mobile Street, High Point, was charged with a hit-and-run with property damage, driving without a license and reckless driving, May 30.
• Mariana Miguel Serrano, 22, Ashe Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 30.
• Thomas Robert Smith, 30, Summey Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 30.
