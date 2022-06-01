Breaking and entering
• Jordon J. Grant, 33, Baker Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, May 30.
• Takia Jenkins, 33, Sales Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, felony larceny and misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny, May 26.
• Nicholas Ramchandani, 19, Mountain Street, Kernersville, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, felony possession of stolen goods and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 28.
Assault
• Mark A. Hyatt, 54, Wright Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 30.
• Miguel Torres-Reyes, 23, Flint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 29.
• Wayne E. Daniel, 44, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, May 28.
• Tkeyah Brown, 29, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, May 28.
• James E. Jones Jr., 28, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, May 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Christopher Simoniz, 47, Watmead Road, Kernersville, was charged with transferring a price tag from goods to other goods, May 27.
• Patrice Hauser, 28, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper or campground owner, May 28.
• David A. Hines, 39, Northwest Boulevard, Winston-Salem, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper or campground owner, May 28.
• Amanda Lynn Brower, 33, Williams Street, Ramseur, was charged with habitual larceny, May 27.
• Charlie Osborne, 34, Griclar Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny of motor vehicle parts, possession of stolen goods and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, May 29.
• Samuel Petty, 26, School Avenue, Panama City, Florida, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, May 29.
• Mallori Hollis, 22, Spoolmill Road, Vernon, Florida, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, May 29.
• Christopher Watkins Jr., 31, Burgin Street, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, May 28.
• Qhandacee Prince, 20, Four Sisters Lane, Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to present license or identification or giving false information, May 26.
• Ashley Tranbarger, 31, Woodruff Road, Kernersville, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, May 30.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Nicholas J. Robinson, 27, 20th Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying concealed weapons and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, May 27.
• Andrew Everhart, 31, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, May 29.
• Aisha Pittman, 38, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 30.
• Randy Lee Smith, 45, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, May 26.
• Christyna Slater, 20, McCollum Street, Randleman, was charged with one count each of provisional licensee driving after consuming and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, May 28.
• Christopher Amador, 29, Shady View Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and identity theft, May 29.
Other charges
• Christian Diaz Garcia, 23, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 28.
• Danique Strong-Dale, 25, Tilley Court, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked, driving with revoked, fictitious, suspended or expired registration and speeding in excess of 65 mph, May 29.
• Cameron Stevens, 46, Gallimore Dairy Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked and having expired registration, May 29.
• Scotty E. Youngblood, 49, Daniel Paul Drive, Archdale, was charged with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked, driving with revoked, fictitious, suspended or expired registration and failure to give information after a crash, May 29.
• Ania Bradshaw, 22, Admiral Drive, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, May 26.
• Triston Davis, 28, Barker Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked and driving with revoked, fictitious, suspended or expired registration, May 26.
• Jermaine M. Wilson, 49, Reginald Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage and driving while license revoked, May 29.
• Jelenko Vidacak, 51, S. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, May 27.
• Tosha Leann Dixon, 40, Booker T. Womble Road, Randleman, was charged with second-degree trespassing, May 27.
• Chad Darrell Dwayne Richardson, 39, Lions Rest Road, Asheboro, was charged with second-degree trespassing, May 27.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a business on N. Main Street, May 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.