Assault
• David Avila-Salas, 20, Royal Oak Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm from an enclosure with criminal gang activity, May 6.
• Ervin Brown, 60, Valley Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and habitual misdemeanor assault, May 4.
• Yousif Shakir Mahmoud, 28, Pineburr Drive, Jamestown, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, May 4.
• Michael Wayne McKiver, 63, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, affray or simple assault, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and communicating threats, May 4.
• Frank Demond Hamilton, 32, South Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 4.
• John Junior Bellamy, 67, Woodbend Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 4.
• Nathaniel Hairston, 66, Enterprise Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 5.
Breaking and entering
• Anthony Wilson Fuller, 57, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, May 4.
• Charlie Wayne Cardwell, 43, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and domestic criminal trespass, May 6.
• Timothy James Hill Jr., 29, Mill Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, May 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Alexis Nycole Wilkerson, 24, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods, May 4.
• Esmilce Medina-Galeano, 33, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with credit card fraud, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and selling or delivering a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 7.
• Katherine Elaine Caldwell, 44, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, May 7.
• Cheryl Philbin Fowler, 55, Putnam Street, High Point, was charged with false report of a theft or conversion, May 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Donald Wayne Davis, 54, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, selling or delivering a Schedule VI controlled substance and a probation violation, May 7.
• Matthew Ray Hill, 27, Rob Cruthis Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 7.
• Justin Andrew Glisson, 38, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a court order, May 4.
• Amber Schall York, 38, Kendall Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 4.
• Brenda Kay Campbell, 63, Katrina Drive, Thomasville, was charged with embezzlement of a controlled substance, May 4.
• Dakenya Amelia Wright, 24, Meadowview Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked, May 4.
• Angelica Rose Fite, 24, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, May 5.
• Torrion L. Fuller, 25, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, May 7.
• Jesus Flores-Dominguez, 25, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, May 7.
• Charles Morris Rushbrook, 30, Roy Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 7.
• Tiana Saporito, 27, Norman Street, Pittston, Pennsylvania, was charged with impaired driving, May 7.
• Brea Patrice Porter, 30, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, having an expired registration and an inspection infraction, May 7.
Other charges
• Xavier Trouman Martin, 43, Arden Place, High Point, was charged with allowing an animal to run at large, May 6.
• Mbaye Fall, 19, Bradberry Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, driving while license suspended or revoked and having an expired registration, May 4.
• Xavier Rashad Evans, 34, Murray Street, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, May 6.
• Jim Richard Vanhoy, 44, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with stalking, May 7.
• Walter Junior Malloy, 51, Anderson Place, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, May 7.
• Ricky Marquise Hunt, 31, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, May 7.
Incidents
• Police went to a nightclub on S. Main Street after a report of a fight, May 6.
