Assault
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 11:43 pm
Assault
• Johnny Ray Burdette, 38, S. Main Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, June 5.
• Eric Dewan Johnson Jr., 36, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism to real property-willful and wanton injury, second-degree trespassing, injury to personal property and interfering with emergency communication, June 5.
Breaking and entering
• Nathaniel Thelmore Matthews Jr., 26, Anderson Place, High Point, was charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering into a building and two felony counts of larceny, June 5.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Michael Dale Dudley, 42, N.C. 109, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, June 5.
• Ishimwe Obed-Nego, 22, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, June 5.
• Terry Ann Wilson, 49, Tank Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 5.
Other charges
• Tahj Ali Knight, 21, East Street, Thomasville, was charged with injury to personal property and second-degree trespass, June 5.
