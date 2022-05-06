Assault
• Brittany Ryback, 33, Katherine Way, Jamestown, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 4.
• Reginald Eldominique Wall, 33, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, May 4.
Larceny/Theft
• Tiffany Ann McCormick, 40, Sunderland Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with habitual larceny, May 4.
• Justin A. Wright, 32, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, May 4.
• James B. Walters, 49, Marlboro Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses, May 4.
• Melinda Ann Wooten, 39, Northbridge Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, May 4.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ian Butler, 29, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 4.
• Darrell Wilson Jr., 36, Main Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking MDMA, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, May 4.
• Kanasia Washington-Davis, 20, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with consuming an alcoholic beverage by anyone under 21 years of age, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, and second-degree trespass, May 4.
• Shannon Sealey, 47, Lakehaven Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of controlled substance, May 4.
• Marc Dedrick, 52, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of controlled substance, May 4.
Other charges
• Joshua Rich, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with a felony probation violation, May 4.
• Hector Malamoi, 36, Jefferson Street, High Point, was charged with misuse of the 911 system, May 4.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, May 4.
Incidents
• Police went to Piedmont Parkway, where a person found pieces of a firearm along the roadway, May 4.
• Police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon that resulted in someone being injured and going to an area medical center, May 4.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Brentwood Street, May 4.
