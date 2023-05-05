Assault
• Marquest Shaquan Freeman, 29, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 3.
• Al Preston Holland, 46, Red Cedar Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, May 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Laverne Dunlap McLaurin, 67, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, May 3.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Antron Lamont Breeden, 40, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with consumption of an alcoholic beverage at an off-premises establishment, May 3.
• Cedric Austin Green, 26, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 3.
• Jody Lyn Roberts, 23, Oakwood Drive, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and general misdemeanor child abuse, May 3.
• Brandon Michael Davis, 26, Oakwood Drive, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, May 3.
• Kevin Ariel D. Bravo, 37, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving and open container of alcohol in vehicle, May 2.
