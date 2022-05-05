Assault
• Christian Drayton, 24, Francis Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 3.
• Christina Nickle Johnson, 37, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, April 29.
• Manuel De Jesus Torres-Melendez, 43, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and failure to appear, April 29.
• Loyce Dewayne Kearse, 29, Anderson Place, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and larceny, April 29.
• Allis Kaarina Gudmundsson, 22, Hemby Ridge Lane, Morrisville, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 30.
• Kenneth Wendell Mims Jr., 48, Blain Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, April 30.
• Nucola Jenee Fonville, 27, McConnell Road, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 1.
• David Jae Jamison, 33, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, May 1.
Larceny/Theft
• Drew Knightlinger, 43, Spring Creek Road, Summerfield, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 3.
• Richard Stanton Kline Jr., 47, Goforth Drive, Thomasville, was charged with shoplifting, April 30.
• Quartez Jarad Pollard, 31, Phontina Court, Rocky Mount, was charged with possessing stolen goods and carrying a concealed gun, April 30.
• Serina Ann Slaydon, 37, White Drive, Archdale, was charged with shoplifting, April 30.
• Travis Dalton Withrow, 31, Hedgeberry Lane, Liberty, was charged with possessing stolen goods, April 30.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Holly D. Blue, 48, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, May 3.
• Jonathan Stefan Lyons, 30, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun, April 29.
• Carter Burwell Lohr, 21, Duffield Drive, Greensboro, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive and impeding traffic (standing, sitting or lying on the highway), April 30.
• Alecia Michelle Mullins, 29, Textile Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, impaired driving and open container, May 2.
Other charges
• Jermaine Dingle, 36, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and injury to personal property, May 3.
• Melissa Ann Wallace, 45, Tori Lane, Lexington, was charged with a felony probation violation, May 3.
• Denise Ann Marks, 56, Abberton Way, High Point, was charged with violating a 50B order, May 3.
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 38, E. Ray Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 29.
• Rameshia Lajoy Anderson, 28, James Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and driving while license suspended, April 30.
• Michael McHale Trotter Jr., 20, Sterling Road, Charlotte, was charged with possessing/manufacturing fraudulent identification and obtaining identification using false information, April 30.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Lexington Avenue. The person was treated at the scene, May 3.
