Larceny/Theft
• Jody Auman Clodfelter, 35, Georgetown Road, Kernersville, was charged with larceny, May 2.
• Bri-ana L. Alston, 28, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, May 2.
• Andrea Kaziah Stokes, 26, Fairfield Road, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, May 2.
• Barry Morehead Jr., 36, Creek Ridge Road, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass, May 2.
• De’Aris Raysean Johnson, 23, Central Court, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, May 2.
• Kadeem Nasir Johnson, 26, Abberton Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 2.
• Carlos William Black, 54, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, May 2.
• Hally Reynolds Allred, 37, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage, May 2.
• Patrick Hare, 63, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, May 2.
• Sergio Palacios-Hernandez, 43, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 2.
• Andre L. Lloyd, 29, N.C. 62, Trinity, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, carrying a concealed gun and failure to stop at a stop sign, May 2.
