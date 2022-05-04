Assault
• William E. Johnson, 57, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 2.
• Octavia Grier, 59, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 2.
• Sidney Saleem Ellis, 37, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, April 28.
• Malik Tyquan Copeland, 24, N. University Parkway, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, April 28.
• Jermaine Dion Davis, 36, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 28.
• Chiquasia Monique Morris, 24, Hilton Place, Greensboro, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and affray or simple assault, April 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Kaitlyn Kolwyck, 29, English Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny, May 2.
• Emari Kittrell, 27, Dallas Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, May 2.
• Kierra Allen, 28, Lamb Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, May 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Phyllis P. Clark, 60, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance, May 2.
• Cyanne Arnold, 60, Lakecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, May 2.
• Kenneth O’Brian Washington, 54, Old Winston Road, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and improper vehicle registration, April 28.
• Megan Whitney Robbins, 32, Eaton Place, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, April 28.
• Isiah Marquale Domini Hayes, 32, E. Lafayette Street, Salisbury, was charged with manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of firearms by a felon, April 28.
Other charges
• William Eugene Johnson, 57, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 27.
• Jalen Xavier Curtain, 28, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 28.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose in a parking area along Elm Street. The person was taken by ambulance to High Point Medical Center, May 2.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter off a Hyundai Sonata at Interstate 74 and Greensboro Road, May 2.
• Police recovered a Mazda3i car that was reported stolen from along Elm Street, May 2.
