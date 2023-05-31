Assault
• Jonathan Jermaine Hoskins, 32, S. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, May 30.
• David Gonzalez-Oxlaj, 41, Louise Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, May 29.
• Torie Nichelle Jackson, 46, W Main Street, Thomasville, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 29.
• Brandon Martene Black, 28, Mobile Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 28.
• Dijon Maurice Mobley, 52, Northfield Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, May 28.
• Justin Michael Bateman, 38, Birkdale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and assault in the presence of a minor, May 27.
• Amanda Dawn Farrell, 37, Burguss Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 27.
• Joshua Greenwood, 47, Payne Road, Thomasville, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 27.
• Keanu Jaheim Stover, 22, Snider Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property, May 26.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Rodney Barnar Carter, 55, Chandler Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 29.
• Le’Aciyia Ta’Loria V. Alston, 21, E Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, reckless driving to endanger persons or property and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 28.
• Brayla Sade Parks, 25, Tryon Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 27.
• Elisaul Diaz-Rojas, 32, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, prohibited possession of firearms by a felon and being a fugitive from justice, May 27.
• Donica Janelle Williams, 35, Creekview Court, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 27.
• Jacob Faron Beasly, 29, Old Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, May 26.
• Lola Melahi Briggs, 24, Park Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 26.
• Reginald Jermaine Briley, 45, Sherrill Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 26.
Larceny/Theft
• Nathanael Scott Bland, 30, Huff Road, Archdale, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, May 29.
• Pamela Elaine Himes, 63, Quail Meadow Lane, Charlotte, was charged with larceny, May 29.
• Kayla Dream McGirt, 19, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, May 27.
• Juwan Malik Robertson, 25, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, May 27.
• Monica Diane Strickland, 23, Sunset View Drive, Archadale, was charged with larceny, May 27.
• Troy Lamont Cobb, 31, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 26.
• Elizabeth Nicole Philemon, 24, Sunset View Drive Extension, Archdale, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny, May 26.
Trespassing
• Anthony Demorris Godbolt, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 29.
• Desmond Terrell Torrence, 18, Camellia Cove, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 29.
• Henry Lee Williams Jr., 62, Filbert Place, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 29.
• Derrick Troy Wilson, 48, Cherry Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 29.
• Edmond Arthur, 27, Ogden Street, Greensboro, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, May 28.
• Jean Dukuze, 20, Eastland Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 27.
Other charges
• James Calvin Hill, 37, Larkin Street, High Point, was charged with prohibited possession of firearms by a felon, May 29.
• Nijia Nicole Hopkins, 25, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 29.
• Fredis Veldo Sabillion Enamorado, 27, Rivermeade Drive, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving with an expired registration, May 28.
• Dejuan Dearies Adams, 44, N Mebane Street, Burlington, was charged with vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, May 27.
• Adlan Kafi Adlan, 18, Deep River Road, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest and a window tint violation, May 27.
