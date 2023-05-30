Drugs/Alcohol
• Christopher Drawhorn, 56, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, May 25.
Other charges
• Raechelle Lynn Trieglaff, 31, Garner Street, Denton, was charged with a probation violation, May 25.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who overdosed outside a building in a residential complex on Northpoint Avenue. The man was revived with Narcan and declined transport for further medical treatment, May 26.
• Police investigated a case of cyberstalking and extortion. A man told officers that someone was threatening to release pictures of him on social media, May 26.
• Police recovered a Honda Civic at Rain Tree Apartments on Kirkwood Street, May 25.
• Police responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Eugene Avenue. A woman told officers that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, May 25.
• Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Triangle Lake Road, May 24.
• Police received a cellphone found by a person on Hamilton Street, May 24.
• Police investigated a report of an assault during a domestic disturbance at a residence on Meadowbrook Boulevard, May 24.
