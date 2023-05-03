Assault
• Aleza Key Simmons, 62, Stanton Place, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, May 1.
• Aleza Key Simmons, 62, Stanton Place, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, May 1.
• Noree Leshawn Staton, 19, Elmhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with sexual battery, May 1.
• Ronesha L. Hill, 30, University Parkway, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, May 1.
• Ralph Andre Lawary, 43, Tabor Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, May 1.
• Prisciliano Hernandez-Marquez, 31, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and a probation violation, May 1.
• Latoya Dee Lovelace, 40, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and larceny, April 30.
Larceny/Theft
• Tonisha Monique Gibson, 50, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, May 1.
• Quantita J. Brown, 33, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, May 1.
• Monique Pocahontas White, 42, Albert Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, May 1.
• James Arthur Brown, 55, O’Neil Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, May 1.
• Ricky Jermaine Jackson, 38, Jefferson Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, May 1.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Anthony E. Ciriza, 20, Southwind Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a malt beverage or unfortified wine by someone ages 19-21 and carrying a concealed weapon, May 1.
Other charges
• Christopher Dwayne Houser, 31, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, May 1.
• Trequan Lovell Bosier, 27, Norton Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, May 1.
• Nijuwa Fletcher, 27, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 1.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever broke into and damaged three vehicles at an automobile dealership on N. Main Street, May 1.
• Police are investigating where a sprinkler system that activated at a building on Lincoln Drive was set off by a fire and whether the fire was deliberately set, May 1.
