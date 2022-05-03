Assault
• Chiquasia Moore, 24, Hiltin Place, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury and affray or simple assault, April 28.
• Savon Fuller, 23, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, April 30.
• Ezra Bell, 22, Ardsley Court, Greensboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, April 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Christopher Watkins Jr., 31, Burgin Street, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, May 1.
• John A. Hughes, 31, Park Drive, Jonesville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 29.
• Joshua K. Cobb, 37, Willard Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of obtaining property by false pretenses and taking or obtaining through a financial card or transaction, April 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Landon Cole Sallade, 19, Snug Harbor Lane, Newport News, Virginia, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and provisional licensee driving after consuming, May 1.
• Abhishek Vaid, 31, Eugene Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and improper lane control or failure to maintain lane control, April 30.
• Jessie Collins Jr., Rosebank Court, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, April 29.
• Carter Burwell Lohr, 21, Duffield Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of being intoxicated and disruptive and impeding traffic by sitting, standing or lying on a highway or street, April 30.
• Tyreick Watson, 20, Paramount Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, April 29.
• Hannah Dills, 20, Comanche Trail, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 29.
• Kewain Monk, 32, Florida Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, April 28.
• Russell Siebens, 30, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 28.
Other charges
• Michelle M. Goode, 53, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 1.
• Sieddha Breeden, 32, South Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, April 29.
• Jerry Lee Spring, 52, South Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, April 28.
• Joseph Covello, 22, Main Avenue, Bay Head, New Jersey, was charged with violating a city ordinance by consuming on city property, April 28.
• Devin Joel Jean Pierre, 24, Stoney Creek Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, April 27.
Incidents
• Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that spun out in the gravel parking lot of a church on Baker Road, which threw up rocks and caused $435 worth of damage to the church, including two broken windows and one broken light fixture, April 28.
• Police recovered a Honda Civic along Henley Drive that was reported stolen out of Greensboro, April 27.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a screen door at a residence on Graves Avenue, April 28.
• Police are seeking whoever shattered the window of a Chevrolet Suburban parked along Tinsley Drive and stole items from inside, including the car owner’s wallet, laptop and a shoulder bag, April 28.
• Police went to a residence on South Road after a report of a possible domestic dispute, April 28.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a window of a Kia Sportage parked in a lot on N. Main Street, April 28.
