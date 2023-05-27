• Sierra Da’Shanae Welch, 23, Tracer Place, High Point, was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, one count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, two counts of assault and battery or simple assault and one count of communicating threats, May 25.
• Mark Antonio Dye, 42, N Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with taking or obtaining a financial transaction card and committing credit card fraud, May 25.
• Isis Enchantice Golden, 23, Cliffside Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, May 25.
• Diane Michelle Blair, 50, N Main Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 25.
• Aireonna Lynn Higgs, 21, Bethania Street, Greensboro, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer and second-degree trespass, May 25.
• Sarah Rouse McClary, 48, Coryton Way, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, May 25.
• Carlos Demetetrius R. Rogers, 22, Putnam Street, High Point, was charged with a hit and run with property damage and driving without an operator license, May 25.
