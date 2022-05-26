Assault
• Abraham Gomez, 29, Bonita Grulla Way, Houston, Texas, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 25.
• Fernando Camacho, 34, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 25.
• Jarrod Lamar Whitehead, 21, Pleasant Grove Church, Lot 11, Thomasville, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm, May 25.
• Derek Scott Price, 31, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 25.
• Robert Wesley Stephenson, 29, Habersham Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 25.
Breaking and entering
• Benjamin Allen Williams, 38, W. Ward Ave., High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-vehicles and felony larceny, May 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Dehrek Jamari Soto, 20, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 25.
• Robin Renee Rich, 40, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 25.
• Joshua Cody Rich, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, May 25.
• Brian Keith Sheppard, 31, Isabelle Loop, Reidsville, was charged with impaired driving and driving while license suspended/revoked, May 25.
• James Michael Frazier Jr., 49, Northgate Court, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, May 25.
Larceny/Theft
• Jacob Daniel Bryan, 26, Chase Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny and second-degree trespassing, May 25.
• Iris Yescenia Moncada Mendez, 34, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, May 25.
Incidents
• Report of assault in the 200 block of Orville Drive where police responded to a domestic disturbance where a woman had visible signs of being struck several times by whom she said was her ex-boyfriend. The assailant left the scene with the victim’s cellphone. Warrants were obtained on the suspect, May 25.
• Report of a construction trailer stolen at Model Farm Road and S. Main Street. The trailer is valued at $16,000 and its contents valued at more than $60,000, May 25.
