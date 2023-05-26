Assault
• Myrna Joyce Brown, 33, E Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 24.
• Bronson Jermaine Gainey Jr., 19, Meadowbrook Boulevard, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, May 24.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Christopher Drawhorn, 56, Hendrix Street, was charged with impaired driving, May 25.
• Santos Efrain Amaya-Lemus, 31, Williford Court, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, May 24.
• Ray Lee Anthony, 60, Chambers Street, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin and intention to sell or deliver within 1,000 feet of a school or day care and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 23.
• Jodie Leigh McCrackin, 33, S Main Street, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin and intention to sell or deliver within 1,000 feet of a school or day care, May 23.
Larceny/Theft
• Michael Lamar Council, 54, Graves Avenue, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, May 24.
Robbery
• Drew Alan King, 27, Weaver Drive, Lexington, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and larceny, May 24.
Other charges
• Nicholas Anthony Carratu, 34, Battery Drive, Greensboro, was charged with disclosure of private images, May 24.
• Johnny Devon Flake, 44, Bragg Avenue, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, May 24.
• Schandayee Holly, 46, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with falsely reporting to a police radio broadcasting station.
• Tyrone Lucharchia Jones Jr., 25, Hendricks Street, Lexington, was charged with soliciting an unlawful purchase of a firearm, May 24.
• Lonnette Cherri Little, 36, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents, May 24.
• Kamar Zykie Medley, 19, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering into a building, May 24.
• Noree LeShawn Station, 19, Elmhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with secret peeping into a room occupied by a female, May 24.
• Antonio Javon Williams, 42, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 24.
• Gavon Gilbert Moore, 20, Bridgers Drive, High Point, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, May 23.
