Assault
• Derek Darnell Stewart, 41, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 24.
Larceny/Theft
• Bobby Brian Gordon, 55, White Street, Thomasville, was charged with larceny of a firearm, failure to appear in court, May 24.
• Evan Dale Parrish, 55, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, May 24.
• Andrea Michelle Townsend, 49, River Pointe Place, High Point, was charged with larceny, May 24.
Other charges
• Eric Daniel Stilwell, 45, Henderson Drive, Thomasville, was charged with two counts of
Incidents
• Police investigated a hit-and-run causing property damage in the 1200 block of Burton Avenue, May 24.
• Police and officers from High Point Animal Control and Guilford County Animal Services searched a property in the 3200 block of Morris Farm Drive, and all dogs found were turned over to Guilford County Animal Services, except one given to a rescue group, May 24.
• Police investigated a report of gunfire on Otremba Circle, which ended up being someone having a behavioral health issue. The person was taken to a hospital, May 24.
• Police investigated shots fired at a residence in the 900 block of Rosewood Place, where they found multiple shell casings, from someone in a white, four-door sedan. The residence was unoccupied at the time, May 24.
• Police went to a restaurant in the 5800 block of Samet Drive, where a silver Kia Rio was hit in the parking lot while the owner was inside the restaurant, May 24.
• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter cut from a Toyota pickup in the 2600 block of Suffolk Avenue sometime overnight, May 24.
