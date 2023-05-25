Assault
• Eric Eugene Loflin Jr., 37, Cornell Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, May 23.
• Timothy Justin Fishel, 37, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 23.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Demetrius Lennard Brown Jr., 31, Adams Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Substance VI controlled substance, May 23.
• Eba Raj Darjee, 42, homeless, High Point, was charged with consumption of alcohol at an off-premises establishment, May 23.
• Timothy Farid Karim Jr., 21, Summit Drive, Rockingham, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of fraudulent identification and carrying a concealed gun, May 23.
• Alex Sanchez-Romero, 35, Old Winston Road, High Point, was charged with consumption of alcohol at an off-premises establishment, May 23.
• Crayon Collins Whiting, 25, Gavin Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license was suspended or revoked, May 23.
• Christian Gonzalez, 32, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving without a license, May 22.
Larceny/Theft
• Phillip Cyril Baldwin Jr., 29, Talon Drive, McLeansville, was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny, May 23.
• James Wendell Moss, 53, Broken Oak Road, Trinity, was charged with habitual larceny, May 23.
• Lamont Maurice Love, 41, Ball Street, Greensboro, was charged with four counts of possession of stolen goods and one count each of breaking or entering into a vehicle and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 22.
Robbery
• Allen Delmas McCall III, 33, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and driving while license was revoked and was served with an order to show cause, May 23.
Other charges
• Ray Lee Anthony, 60, Chambers Street, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, May 23.
• Derrick Lee Garner, 36, Lacy Hepler Road, Thomasville, was charged with injury to personal property, May 23.
• Jeffrey Trong Harmon, 31, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, May 23.
• De’aris Raysean Johnson, 23, Central Court, High Point, was charged with prohibited possession of firearms by a felon, May 22.
