Drugs/Alcohol
• Jahquez Lamont Ray, 20, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 19.
• Calvin Dwayne Julius Britt, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor breaking and entering, and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 19.
• Gary Alvin Young Jr., 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, May 19.
• Bobby Elderidge Calloway Jr., 46, E. Sprague Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, May 23.
Larceny/Theft
• Jerome Wayne Muldrow, 32, Lehigh Road, Wilmington, was charged with felony larceny, first-degree trespassing and failure to appear, May 23.
Other charges
• James Wendell Moss, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespassing, May 23.
• Ashley Danielle Maready, 24, Rocky Run Road, Midway Park, was charged with first-degree trespassing and felony failure to appear, May 23.
• Jalen Xavier Curtain, 28, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 22.
• David Lee Jumper, 36, W. Ward Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 22.
• Brandon Ra’Mon Fox, 37, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of firearms by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm, March 19.
• Kaleb Deandre Rhodes, 22, Boulding Avenue, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, March 19.
• Edward Ray Covington, 37, White Oak Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 19.
• Achok Aleer Dhul Awuol, 34, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, May 19.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, May 19.
• Kymani Terrel Steele, 19, Samet Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, May 23.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence in the 2500 block of Lowe Avenue after a report of an overdose, May 20.
• Police went to a store in the 2300 block of N. Main Street, where a woman’s Chevrolet Suburban was hit by another car while she was inside the store. The other driver left without reporting the damage, May 21.
• Police went to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center after a report of a man who had been injured by a hit-and-run driver. The man and his daughter told police he was walking from his residence on Kendall Avenue to a gas station on S. Main Street when he was hit by a white van, May 21.
• Police went to the 1200 block of Delk Drive, where a woman reported that she arrived home about 6:45 p.m. to find that a rental car she had left parked by the curb appeared to have been hit by another car, May 22.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 3000 block of Maple Branch Drive where police and firefighters responded to a residence and revived the patient with Narcan. The patient refused hospitalization, May 23.
• Report of an animal bite in the 800 block of Hedgepath Terrace, May 23.
• Report of assault with a dangerous weapon in the 300 block of Qubein Avenue which occurred during a domestic disturbance between a mother and her adult child. Injuries were reported but charges had not been filed at the time, May 23.
