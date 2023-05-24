Assault
• Carlos Lavon Pauling, 36, Brentwood Terrace, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting a serious injury and simple assault, May 21.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Harley Wayne Hues, 22, Ridge Road, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 22.
• Joshua Steven Mabe, 32, Rosemary Drive, Winston Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun and expired registration, May 22.
• Damilyon Raekwon Monroe, 19, Konnoak Village Circle, Winston Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 22.
• Preston Jerome Williams, 37, Chase Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 22.
• Darrell Leon Wilson Jr., 37, Ellwood Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, May 21.
Other charges
• Scott Eugene Safriet, 45, Ridge Road, Lexington, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, May 22.
