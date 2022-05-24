Assault

• Rico Jvonn Henderson, 44, Greenbriar Road, Greensboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, May 20.

• Efrain Farias Rodriguez, 44, Hay Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 20.

• Eric Dwan Johnson Jr., 35, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and injury to personal property, May 21.

• Christopher Cortese Douglas, 52, W. English Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, May 21.

• Eric Eugene Loflin Jr., 36, Cornell Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 22.

Drugs/Alcohol

• Dustin William Smith, 35, Steeplegate Drive, Trinity, was charged with driving while impaired, May 20.

• Melissa Chapel Hyatt, 39, Moore Farm Road, Kernersville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear in court, May 20.

• Kevin Josue Ortiz, 24, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, May 22.

• Waleed Ahmad Faydi, 23, Allisons Way, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, May 22.

• Jacques Malik-Antonio Allen, 25, Nance Avenue, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of firearms by a felon, May 19.

Larceny/Theft

• Christopher William Hooker, 36, Brooke Street, Archdale, was charged with larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, May 22.

Other charges

• Miranda Lynnette Osborne, 26, Griclar Street, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, May 20.

• Anthony Tyrone Townsend, 51, Stonypointe Drive, Greensboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court, May 20.

• Jordan Candice Daniels, 23, Flintwood Court, High Point, was charged with three counts of failure to appear in court, May 20.

• Malik Jerome McManus, 22, Clubhouse Court, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, May 20.

• Casey Jay Bare, 31, Edgewood Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, May 20.

• Tadaris Jamal Harrington, 33, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with interfering with electric, gas or water meters and failure to appear in court, May 20.

• Sabrina Jane Winder, 31, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with interfering with electric, gas or water meters and two counts of failure to appear in court, May 20.

• Teresa Diane White, 48, Swan Street, Greensboro, was charged with creating a public disturbance, May 21.

• Justin Mitchell Ratcliff, 42, Stafford Oak Drive, Jamestown, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, reckless driving to endanger and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, May 21.

• Wayne Eric Daniel, 44, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, failure to register as a sex offender, failure to notify of change of address as a sex offender, and failure to appear in court, May 21.

• Billy Ray Pemberton, 61, Friends Avenue, High Point, was charged with misuse of 911 system and making a false report to a police radio broadcasting station, May 22.

Incidents

• Police investigated a reported domestic disturbance at a residence in the 700 block of Westchester Drive, May 20.

• Police investigated a street sign on Lexington Avenue near Johnson Street that had been hit by a vehicle, which left the area before police arrived, May 20.

• Police investigated hit-and-run damage in the 400 block of Smith Street, where someone reported that shortly before 4 a.m. a black, four-door sedan hit a resident’s parked Chevrolet Malibu, causing about $1,000 worth of damage to a door, and then drove off, May 20.

• Police investigated break-ins to several vehicles in the 1800 block of Abberton Way, May 20.

• Police went to the 1500 block of Skeet Club Road after a report of a disturbance. By the time the officer arrived, damage had been done to a sheetrock wall, and someone was making threats. Charges are pending, May 20.

• Police went to the area of N. Main Street and University Drive after a report of someone in a vehicle who had overdosed. High Point firefighters administered Narcan and revived the person, May 20.

• Police went to the 2500 block of Suffolk Avenue, where a man said that someone had driven into his Nissan Rogue and left, May 20.

• Police went to a store in the 1900 block of S. Main Street, where a clerk said that two men went into the restroom but only one came out. The officer found a man on the floor who had overdosed. Guilford County EMS took him to Atrium Health Wake Forest High Point Medical Center, May 20.

