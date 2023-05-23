Assault
• Morecea MyKala King, 25, James Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 21.
• Kindra Monique Abdeen, 22, Snider Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 19.
• Davlin Devone Laland, 35, Snider Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 19.
• Rico Adam Little, 37, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 19.
• Brandaisha Talaya Moore, 26, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and breaking and entering into a building, May 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ceira Lashell Allen, 31, Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and the transportation of wine or liquor in a passenger area, May 22.
• Travis Montrell McDonald, Forestview Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, May 22.
• Terrell Andre Witherspoon, 19, Cottonville Road, Norwood, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving without a license, May 22.
• Martavious Devonn Anderson Jr., 23, S. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 21.
• Tyree Malcolm Pickenpack II, 24, Peace Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 21.
• Zain Ul-Abideen Tahirkheli, 21, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 21.
• Michael Lamar Council, 54, Graves Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, driving with an expired registration and habitual larceny, May 20.
• Charles Anthony Gordon, 64, Williamson Street, Burlington, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny, May 20.
• Nathan Stuart Viers, 22, Circle Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and the intent to sell or deliver of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 20.
• Aaron Taylor Abee, 42, Guilford Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 19.
• Amy Crawford Garrett, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 19.
• James Adam Howard, 45, Playground Road, Archdale, was charged with driving while impaired, May 19.
• Victoria Kingsley, 18, Prescott Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 19.
• John Hickmattullah Maiwandi II, 41, Eldredge Court, Moore, was charged with driving while impaired, May 19.
• Yave Ramses Maldonado, 18, N Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and with driving after consuming on a provisional license, May 19.
• Henry Anthony McAllister Jr., 27, Union Cross Road, Winston Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and for driving with an expired license.
• Anthony Rayshawn McLendon, 33, Welch Drive, High Point, was charged with simple possession of methylenedioxypyrovalerone, May 19.
• Jason Douglas Spengler, 53, US Highway 311, Archdale, was charged with driving impaired and driving with a prohibited open container, May 19.
Armed robbery
• Justin Kenneth Pemberton, 34, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, May 19.
Larceny/Theft
• Britteny Danielle Gainey, 32, London Court, Lexington, was charged with larceny, May 22.
• Krista Marilee-Elizabeth Flemming, 28, Flint Hill Road, Sophia, was charged with shoplifting, May 20.
• Anthony Wilson Fuller, 57, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, May 20.
• Charles Anthony Gordon, 64, Williamson Street, Burlington, was charged with larceny, May 20.
• Jeffery Lynn Corum Jr., 32, Camellia Lane, Randleman, was charged with transferring price tags from goods to other goods, May 19.
• Michael Kinard McCullin, 59, Old Highway 29, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, May 19.
• Tony Taliek Richardson, 19, N 19th Street, Tampa, was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, May 19.
Other charges
• De’Aris Raysean Johnson. 23. Central Court, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 22.
• Travis Marquez Bailey, 37, Old Winston Road, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury and telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, May 20.
• Gregorio Guillen Rangel, 61, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 20.
• Michael Antonio Baker, 41, E Green Drive, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 19.
• Diane Baptisha Bonham, 37, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 19.
• Brandon Scott Herbin, 32, Pichard Street, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, eluding arrest and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 19.
• Sarah Ashle May, 35, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, disturbing the peace and falsely reporting to a police radio broadcast station, May 19.
• Tracy Terrell Mitchell, 19, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 19.
• Mustafa Pasha, 71, Vista Circle, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 19.
