Drugs/Alcohol
• Antonio Jermaine Lilly, 37, Enterprise Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, May 18.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Antonio Jermaine Lilly, 37, Enterprise Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, May 18.
• Keindra Levette Springs, 20, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 18.
• Tyjay Omarie White, 20, Ragan Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 18.
• Joshua Emmanuel White, 29, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and conceal handgun permit violation, May 17.
Other charges
• Joshua Harrington, 31, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence restraining order, May 18.
• LaVerne Dunlap McLaurin, 67, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, May 18.
• Tequaria Dangela Payne, 28, Glenstone Trail, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, May 18.
• Danielle Inez Porter, 44, Ragan Avenue, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, May 18.
• Shamaari T. Porter, 22, Ragan Avenue, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 18.
• Damon Romanno Phedell Smith, 35, Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 18.
• Damarria L. Dunn, 34, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of communicating threats and one count of cyberstalking, May 18.
• Thomas Khalyl Hamilton, 21, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and having expired registration, May 18.
• May Grace Dockery, 73, Sharon Circle, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 18.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.