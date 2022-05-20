Assault
• Tyrone McFadden, 45, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 18.
• Ritchie Fuller, 45, Jennifer Lane, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 17.
• Charles Earle Ford, 42, Glen Laurel Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury, robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and felony larceny, May 17.
Larceny/Theft
• Jeremy Reid Foster, 44, Old Salisbury Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of habitual larceny and possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, May 18.
• Felisha McQueen, 36, Carawood Lane, Lexington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, May 18.
• Rodney Embler, 56, Turnpike Road, Archdale, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses, May 18.
• Charles Malone Jr., 58, Hickswood Creek Drive, High Point, was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count each of issuing a worthless check and larceny by servants or other employees, May 17.
• Shane Michael Moore, 29, Twelve Oaks Drive, Linwood, was charged with larceny/removal of anti-theft/inventory device, May 16.
• Allen Daron Wilfoung, 35, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property, May 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• James Phillips Jr., 31, Sadler Court, High Point, was charged with simple misdemeanor possession of MDPV, May 18.
• Javion Jhountel Green, 20, Clover Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possessing stolen goods and carrying a concealed gun, May 17.
• Candis Irene Johnson, 33, Larkin Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and improper use of plates on a vehicle, May 16.
• Donta Raheem Harris, 29, Wind Hill Court, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, May 16.
• Patrick Allen Riley, 31, Loflin Hill Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny, May 16.
Other charges
• Anthony McInnis, 48, Habitat Circle, Chapel Hill, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, May 18.
• Erik Moon, 47, Samet Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to stop and yield at a flashing red light and failure to give information after a crash, May 18.
• Aaron Donte Wall, 37, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, May 17.
• Jayleen Bowens, 25, Chester Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of stalking and cyberstalking, May 17.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose reported at a business on Mall Loop Road, May 18.
• Police are investigating vandalism to the back door, windows and screens of a residence on English Road. Damages totaled $250, May 18.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $1,000 worth of damage to a Hyundai Sonata along Brentwood Street, May 18.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Mitsubishi Montero and Honda Accord along Centennial Street, May 18.
