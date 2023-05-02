Assault
• Anthony Craig Gainey, 51, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 29.
• Keith Wayne Carter, 27, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats, April 29.
• Deondre Lakeith Stanley, 28, Kennedy Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, April 29.
• Lemesha Imani Gainey, 25, Macedonia Way, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 29.
• Blake Nathaniel Capps, 21, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault in presence of a minor and interfering with emergency communication, April 29.
• Kyree Devon White, 23, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, injury to personal property, vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, and second-degree trespassing, April 30.
Larceny/Theft
• Joseph Bisch-McElhany, 37, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return rental property with written purchase option, April 30.
• Dena Renee Turner, 51, J.A. Jones Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses, April 30.
• Chinue Ayodele Herbert, 43, Crane Creek Way, Lexington, was charged with failure to return rental property, April 27.
• Cynthia Bost Champion, 61, Pine Cone Circle, Ellerbe, was charged with larceny, April 27.
• Stephanie Leigh Proctor, 33, Eighth Street, North Wilkesboro, was charged with larceny, April 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Juan Ramirez-Negrete, 41, Caldwell Street, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, driving while license revoked, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance at a penal institution or local detention center and failure to stop at a stop sign, April 29.
• Michael Anthony Newsom, 35, Hunter Woods Drive, Trinity, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and second-degree trespass, April 29.
• Calvon Jermaine Dorsett, 35, Silver Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, April 29.
• Carlos Amaro Sosa, 26, Grant Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and having no operator’s license, April 29.
• Howard Emmitt Rosenberry, 37, Forest Park Lane, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, having an expired registration and failure to stop at a stop light, April 29.
• Adam Michael Gallimore, 40, Cornell Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, April 29.
• Calvin Lee McCune Jr., 41, Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, April 29.
• Joshua Kenneth Cobb, 38, Westbrook Court, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, April 29.
• Leslie Cardona, 22, Blandwood Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 29.
• Jaylan Hilliard, 21, Jolly Road, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 29.
• Joshua Daniel Hull, 28, Main Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 28.
• Antrion Demetrius Titus, 49, Francis Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, April 27.
• Brandi Nicole Vance, 41, Maryland Drive, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, April 27.
• Darin Calixto Fernandez Santoyo, 21, Pleasant Grove Church Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and signal/movement violation, April 28.
Other charges
• Lisa Renee Queen, 58, Heathwood Drive, Trinity, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, April 30.
• Akswiasdi Revels, 37, Park Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and failure to report an accident, April 30.
• De’aris Raysean Johnson, 23, Central Court, High Point, was charged with felon possessing a firearm, carrying a concealed gun and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 30.
• Christopher Jorge Amador, 30, Shady View Drive, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage, April 30.
• Reginald Jermaine Briley, 23, Triangle Lake Road, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, April 30.
• Justin Cruz Agualo, 45, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, April 29.
• Kiara Trevonna Jonae Wiley, 24, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, April 26.
• Tyquis Kwame Cook, 23, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with reckless driving to endanger persons/property, April 30.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of a Toyota Corolla being stolen from a service station on Westchester Drive, April 30.
• Police are investigating a report that a pit bull bit a woman at Uwharrie and Fairfield roads, April 29.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a BMW 320i from outside a residence on Wendover Avenue, April 28.
