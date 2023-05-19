Assault
• Ricky Earl Honeycutt, 61, Glenmore Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 17.
• Omarion Sadiq Brown, 18, Anaheim Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault or disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace, May 16.
Breaking and entering
• Eric Daniel Stilwell, 46, Henderson Drive, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building and felony larceny after breaking and entering, May 17.
Larceny/Theft
• Daniel Lee Rasnick, 44, Playground Road, Archdale, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass, May 17.
• Sylvia Lynn Spence, 38, Playground Road, Archdale, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass, May 17.
• Gregory Ryan Newton, 45, Stoneycreek Drive, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, May 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Shellise Porter, 24, Hartley Hill Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and having expired registration, May 17.
• Kalihase Migombano, 25, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 17.
Other charges
• Isaiah Hakeem Wall, 19, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with having no operator’s license, May 17.
• Eric Dean Beal, 39, Merrells Lake Road, Mocksville, was charged with indecent exposure, May 17.
• Dedare Ndahiro, 28, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 17.
