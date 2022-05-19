Assault
• Bernice B. White, 61, Coltrane Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 13.
• Patricia Urrutia, 40, Efland Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a government official, May 14.
• Gabriel J. Craig, 28, Vernon Place, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, May 13.
• Leslie Allen Creamer Jr., 30, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, violation of a release order and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, May 13.
• Jasmine Long, 27, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, breaking and entering a building, and injury to personal property, May 13.
Larceny/Theft
• James Duncan III, 30, Pine Street, Kingsport, Tennessee, was charged with shoplifting, May 16.
• Destiny Nicole Weaver, 20, Archdale Road, Archdale, was charged with shoplifting, May 12.
• Ronda Demitrice Spencer, 58, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 12.
• Orville Lee Rathbone, 51, Mill Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, May 14.
• Christian Neal, 19, E. Grimes Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, May 15.
• Allen Wilfoung, 35, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property, May 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• William Blake Ward, 31, Zelma Boulevard, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny, May 14.
• Pietro A. Salinas Jr., 23, Arch Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, May 14.
• Tomas Alexa Arevalo-Vasquez, 27, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 14.
• Carolyn Dawn Underwood, 43, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked, May 15.
• Kristopher Todd Hutchens, 32, Bethel Drive, High Point, was charged with simple possession of MDPV, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass, May 15.
• William Dudley Moore, 34, Forest Hill Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, May 15.
• Donte Shaquille Steele, 29, North Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended/revoked and eluding arrest, May 17.
Other charges
• James Dolce, 31, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, May 16.
• Mohamad Hamze, 54, Lyndon Street, Greensboro, was charged with fictitious name or false address on a license application, May 16.
• Samantha Ann Kibler, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 12.
• Philip Clarke, 64, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with impeding traffic by standing, sitting or lying on the highway, May 13.
• Najeem Adrian Jordan, 48, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 15.
Incidents
• Police investigated reports of a dog off its leash in a neighborhood along Bridges Drive, May 12.
• Police found six Luger 9mm shell casings along Wise Avenue after reports of gunshots, May 16.
• Police investigated an attempted break-in to a residence on Dogwood Circle, May 16.
• Police are seeking whoever stole several catalytic converters off company vehicles at a business on Piedmont Parkway, May 16.
• Police found 10 shell casings along Van Buren Street after reports of shots being fired, May 16.
