Assault
• Delonte Lyndell Ellis, 25, Laurel Bluff Circle, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and assault on a female, May 16.
• Saengratsamy Phiansin, 45, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, May 16.
• Shakel A. Reid, 24, College Street, Thomasville, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and second-degree trespass, May 16.
Breaking and entering
• Markas Lamone Holland, 52, Chambers Street, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, felony larceny after breaking and entering and vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, May 16.
Larceny/Theft
• Alondra Dell Villegas, 28, Ernest Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return rented property, May 16.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Roderick Lesley Hubbard, 35, N.C. 119, Mebane, was charged with impaired driving, May 16.
• Lorenzo Dwayne Freeman, 42, Craver Drive, Lexington, was charged with impaired driving, May 16.
Other charges
• Mitchell Ray Duncan, 60, Gus Hill Road, Clemmons, was charged with prohibited weapons possession by a felon, May 16.
• Saquan Tyreke Steed, 23, Wiltshire Street, High Point, was charged with damage to land or injury to crops or trees of another and failure to give information after a crash, May 16.
• Eldridge Van Burun Washington, 24, Burgess Street, Lexington, was charged with possession of firearms by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, driving while license suspended or revoked, and speeding 15 mph more than the speed limit, May 15.
