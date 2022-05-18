Breaking and entering
• Reginald E. Wall, 33, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking in or entering to terrorize or injure occupant and domestic criminal trespass, May 13.
• Raphael Hatangimana, 18, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building and injury to personal property, May 16.
Assault
• Teontae Peoples, 39, Wayne Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 13.
• Naqualla Walker, 35, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 15.
• Sierra McLean, 35, Spanish Peak Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kevin Whitaker, 41, Old State Highway, Asheboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, May 12.
• Aril Kogular, 22, Arden Drive, Clemmons, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and a lane change signal violation, May 16.
• Ian Alexander Hall, 31, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespassing, May 13.
• Nelson Guadalupe Soto-Ramirez, 21, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and failure to appear, May 13.
• Maria Ester Rogue Garcia, 38, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, May 13.
Larceny/Theft
• Talisha Ray, 38, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, May 12.
• Shantina Smith, 37, Dunbar Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of identity theft, injury to personal property and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, May 12.
• Shallon Kennedy, 33, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass, May 12.
• Jessica Flannery, 32, Williams Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of larceny by servants or other employees, May 16.
Other charges
• Zackary Williamson, 33, Old N.C. 109, Lexington, was charged with a probation violation, May 12.
• Victor C. Brooks, 63, Kaywood Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with hit-and-run injury, May 12.
• Darius Bartee, 33, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of criminal domestic trespass and second-degree trespass, May 15.
• Everett Haynes IV, 34, Kanoy Road, Thomasville, was charged with disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct, May 14.
• Khristian Robbins, 19, Oaklawn Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of reckless driving to endanger persons or property, failure to stop for siren and speeding more than 15 mph over speed limit, May 16.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole a cellphone and cigarettes from a mail carrier’s vehicle along Eastchester Drive while the carrier was delivering a package, May 12.
• Police are investigating the theft of $80 from a Ford Fusion parked along Brentwood Street, May 12.
• Police are investigating a fraud totalling $85 perpetrated at a business on S. Main Street, May 12.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Dodge Dart that was parked along S. Main Street, May 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.