Assault
• Kimberly Denise Kirk, 33, Sycamore Glen Road, Greensboro, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, May 10.
• Tif-Hani Connell, 26, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 10.
• Nicholas Kane Connell, 29, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, May 10.
Armed robbery
• Abinijah A. Straker, 32, Gordon Street, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, May 10.
Larceny/Theft
• Robtrice L. Sullivan, 29, Wendell Avenue, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, May 10.
• Mark Joseph Tucker, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny and second-degree trespass, May 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Serafin Reyes-Flores, 54, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, May 10.
• Jackie Alexis Harmon, 45, Bergamot Loop, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, consuming an alcoholic beverage on a street, highway, road or sidewalk and second-degree trespass, May 10.
Other charges
• Robert Lewis Chatman, 72, Rosecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with being an unlicensed bail bondsman, May 10.
• David Ross Fields, 33, Market Center Drive, High Point, was charged with willfully or negligently setting fire to woods or fields, May 10.
• Haley Alexandria Covington, 26, Oaklawn Street, High Point, was charged with failure to give information after a crash, May 9.
• John Davis Baker Jr., 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, May 9.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a video game player worth $260 from a Kia Forte along Centennial Street, May 10.
